JANESVILLE
Curb and gutter repair work is planned throughout July on various city streets, according to a city of Janesville news release.
Streets planned for repair include:
- Grant Avenue from Court Street to Wall Street.
- Laurel Avenue from Grant Avenue to Arch Street.
- Grant Avenue from Bond Place to Ravine Street.
- Alexandria Place from Sunset Drive to Crosby Avenue.
Streets will remain open to through traffic. Work will be completed intermittently until July 31, according to the release.
Repair work is part of the city’s annual Street Rehabilitation Program.
For more information, call Lisa Wolf at 608-755-3162 in the Engineering Division.