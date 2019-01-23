The Janesville School District is among many area districts that have canceled classes Wednesday because of the snow.

Other districts that have closed schools today include Evansville, Edgerton, Milton, Clinton and Parkview.

Area parochial schools that are closed today include St. John Vianney, St. Mary, St. Matthew's, St. Paul's and St. William.

For a full list of area closings, delays and cancellations, visit www.wclo.com/closings.

An accident closed Highway 51 at Manogue Road between Edgerton and Janesville at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The highway was reopened at 9:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service's morning forecast called for snow to continue until about 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to dip to minus 11 on Thursday night and minus 14 on Friday night.