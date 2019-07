JANESVILLE

Stop signs will be posted from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16 and 17, at the five-way intersection at Court Street, Milwaukee Street and Center Avenue, according to a city news release.

The Janesville Operations Division will be installing underground wiring. Traffic lights will be flashing red during this time.

For more information, call Building and Traffic Management Superintendent Matt Gosline at 608-751-5220.