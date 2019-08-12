Deputies still seeking those who took cars

TOWN OF PORTER

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the person or people who stole four vehicles in northwestern Rock County last week, but all the vehicles have now been recovered.

Three of the cars were found Sunday, hidden behind cornfields in the town of Porter, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office announced four vehicle thefts Thursday. One of those vehicles, a pickup truck, was recovered after the driver fled from deputies when they spotted it near the intersection of Gibbs Lake and Wilder roads.

The driver fled, and the truck was found abandoned in the town of Spring Prairie.

Sunday afternoon, a landowner reported finding one of the three missing vehicles along a tree line next to a cornfield about one-quarter mile from North Wilder Road, said Cmdr. Erik Chellevold.

Later that same day, another landowner reported finding the two remaining vehicles in a field off Casey Road, according to a news release.

Chellevold said it appeared all the vehicles had been driven behind cornfields on farm-access roads. They could not be seen by passing motorists.

All the vehicles had been left open with keys inside.

Chellevold said deputies continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock County Communications’ nonemergency number, 608-757-2244; Janesville Area CrimeStoppers, 608-756-3636; or the Beloit Area CrimeStoppers at 608-362-7463.