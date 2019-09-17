Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, is seeking nominations for a 1st Congressional District’s Veteran of the Year Award.

The award will honor an “unsung hero” for his or her military service or contributions in the 1st District, according to a news release.

“I’ve made it a priority to support veterans and their families,” Steil said in the release. "I want to be the scissors that cuts through bureaucratic red tape at the VA and other federal agencies.”

Nominations can be submitted using a link on Steil’s website, steil.house.gov.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Steil’s Veterans Advisory Board will select the winner shortly before Veterans Day. For information, call Steil’s office at 608-752-4050.