Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill, which was scheduled for Thursday, will be Friday because of the potential for severe thunderstorms, hail or tornadoes in southern Wisconsin on Thursday, Wisconsin Emergency Management announced.

Officials did not want a situation in which they had to issue real severe-weather warnings during the drill, according to a news release.

Friday's drill will include a mock tornado watch issued at 1 p.m., a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. and a second mock tornado warning at 6:45 p.m., according to the release.

The postponement affects only test alerts broadcast on NOAA weather radios and participating TV and radio stations. Schools and businesses that had planned to participate in the drill Thursday may still do so.