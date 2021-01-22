TOWN OF MILTON
Authorities plan to relocate a convicted sex offender to an address in rural Milton, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.
According to a release, the Wisconsin Division of Community Corrections on Tuesday plans to relocate Michael A. Allen to a residence at 6827 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road.
Allen was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse in 1993.
Allen is considered a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, which means that as a resident of the Milton address, he’s not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.
Allen also is required to cooperate with electronic monitoring and face-to-face check-ins with law officers, along with other rules that apply to convicted sex offenders.