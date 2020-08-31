The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to mail about 2.6 million fliers Tuesday to spell out voting options for the Nov. 3 elections.

The mailing is being sent to registered voters who did not have an application for an absentee ballot on file as of June 30. (Those who requested an absentee ballot after June 30 need not reapply.)

Historic numbers of voters are expected to vote absentee this fall. The first absentee ballots are expected to be mailed Sept. 17.

Registered voters can order an absentee ballot and track the status of their absentee ballots by going online to myvote .wi.gov and clicking on the “Vote Absentee” button.

Absentee ballots must arrive at the polling place or municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on election night.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson is urging those who mail their ballots to do so at least two weeks before the election, although others have said one week should be sufficient.

Voters worried about mail delivery may deliver their ballots to their clerk’s office. Some offices will have drop boxes for that purpose.

As the mailing outlines, voters have two other options: voting on Election Day at the polls or voting “in-person absentee,” sometimes called early voting.

Each city, town or village clerk sets in-person absentee voting locations and hours. The city of Janesville plans to offer it from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20-30, with hours extended to 5 p.m. on the 30th, at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Depending on demand, Janesville might extend those hours.