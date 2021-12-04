JANESVILLE
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Saturday that the state has confirmed one case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Wisconsin.
In a release, the state health department said as of Saturday, one case of the Omicron variant has been identified in a specimen taken from a Wisconsin man who’d recently traveled to South Africa.
The news comes a day after the state health department had announced that several California residents had been infected after attending a Milwaukee wedding, although officials say the two situations are unrelated.
The Wisconsin man infected was vaccinated and had received a booster to guard against COVID. Officials said the man had mild symptoms and has not needed to be hospitalized.
The Omicron variant is being considered by the state to be a “variant of concern,” because it has shown some evidence of being more contagious than some other strains of COVID, the state health department said.
Over the last few weeks, hospitals statewide have been strained by an upsurge in hospitalizations for various strains of COVID alongside other illnesses.
A Rock County Public Health Department official in an interview in late November said hospitals across Rock County have been operating with only a 3% vacancy in intensive-care unit beds.
An increase in hospitalizations here comes under a triple-whammy: The start of flu season; the lingering COVID-19 pandemic; and an uptick in people with chronic heart, respiratory and blood sugar-related health problems that county health officials believe could stem from deferred health care during the pandemic.
Now, a new variant of the disease has shown up in the state. State officials including Gov. Tony Evers said the spread of the Omicron variant into Wisconsin was as expected as other variants of the same disease that took root across the U.S.
Evers in a statement urged “all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible, and follow the latest public health guidance.”
The state health department is advising that people get vaccinated against COVID and receive boosters if they’re neeed.
The state also recommends people continue masking indoors in public, and to get tested for COVID if they or someone they’ve been around was exposed directly to someone else who has tested positive for the virus.
People ages 5 and up can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 18 an older who was previously vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster dose if it’s been at least six months since their second dose.
Anyone 18 or older who previously got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster as long as it’s been two months since they were vaccinated.