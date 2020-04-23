JANESVILLE

The city's spring collection of bagged and bundled yard waste has been canceled because of a reduction in services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city news release.

Residents can try these alternatives for yard waste disposal:

Use waste as mulch or leave grass trimmings on lawns.

Home compost or drop off waste at the city compost site.

Deliver stumps, brush, branches, roots and shrubs to the demolition landfill for a fee.

The compost cite and demolition landfill, located off Black Bridge Road east of Highway 51, are still open to residents. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information about the compost site and demolition landfill, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.