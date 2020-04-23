JANESVILLE
The city's spring collection of bagged and bundled yard waste has been canceled because of a reduction in services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city news release.
Residents can try these alternatives for yard waste disposal:
- Use waste as mulch or leave grass trimmings on lawns.
- Home compost or drop off waste at the city compost site.
- Deliver stumps, brush, branches, roots and shrubs to the demolition landfill for a fee.
The compost cite and demolition landfill, located off Black Bridge Road east of Highway 51, are still open to residents. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information about the compost site and demolition landfill, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.