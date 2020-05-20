JANESVILLE

Southbound Interstate 90/39 will be restricted to one lane until 1 p.m. today near the Highway 26/Milton Avenue interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will be completing repairs to the southbound interstate bridge over the highway at this time.

Slowdowns may occur in this area. Oversized vehicles will need to use interchange ramps to bypass the construction, according to the release.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.