BELOIT

The southbound Interstate 43 interchange at Interstate 90/39 will close from 4 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

A detour will follow I-90/39 north to the County S/Shopiere Road interchange then travel back to the I-43/Highway 81 interchange or continuing south on I-90/39. Drivers will need to follow detour signs during the closure.

Motorist traveling to Beloit from northbound I-90/39 must use the Shopiere Road interchange, according to the release.

All other ramps will remain open at the I-43 interchange.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.