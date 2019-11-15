JANESVILLE

Southbound Interstate 90/39 will be reduced to one lane from 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Highway 26/Milton Avenue interchange, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will complete pavement repairs on the southbound Interstate bridge. Backups and delays are expected.

Motorists should plan alternate routes and allow extra time for travel.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.