JANESVILLE

Part of South Main Street will close for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work from 8 a.m. Thursday, March 21, until Thursday, March 28, according to a city news release.

South Main Street will close from Palmer Drive to Delavan Drive. Detour signs will reroute traffic to Sharon Road and Todd Drive.

Sewer work is part of the city's annual utility maintenance program.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3160.