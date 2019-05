JANESVILLE

Parts of the public parking lot at 27 S. Main St. will close Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, according to a city news release.

The entire lot will be closed to the public Saturday through Sunday, May 18-19.

A painting contractor will complete preparation work for a June mural project during that time. Residents are advised to seek alternate parking arrangements during the closure.

For more information, call Karissa Chapman Greer at 608-755-3163.