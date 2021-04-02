JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville is closing a couple of streets to make utility improvements and reconstruct curbs, gutters and pavement, according to a city news release.
South High Street from West Racine to West Court streets was closed to through traffic the week of March 29 and will remain closed until the end of July.
- South Harmony Drive from Cherokee Road to Hillcrest Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, April 5. It will remain closed until early July. Hillcrest Drive from South Harmony to Winnebago drives also will be closed during that time.
Local access to driveways in those areas will generally be maintained, according to the release.
Questions about the closures may be directed to the city's Engineering Division at 608-755-3166.