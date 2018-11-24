Weather forecasters say travelers returning home after Thanksgiving weekend might find travel difficult Sunday as a snowstorm rolls through Rock County.
The southeastern part of Rock County could receive up to 6 inches of snow beginning late this morning, said Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Rock and Walworth counties from 9 a.m. today until midnight.
Heavy, “packing” snow and 20-30 mph winds could lead to dangerous conditions for travelers, especially for those traveling south, Halbach. The National Weather Service looks at multiple forecast models to predict weather activity. Different models show conflicting outcomes for Sunday’s storm, but Halback said this prediction is the most likely.
“Sometimes they (models) all come in line,” Halbach said. “For some reason with this system, they refuse to come in line.”The weather service will have more accurate predictions this morning as the system approaches, Halbach said.
High temperatures Sunday will hover in the low 30s. Cold air will follow the system, and high temperatures will drop to the upper 20s Monday and lower 20s Tuesday, Halbach said.
Beloit issued a 24-hour snow emergency to be in effect from 11 a.m. today to 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. All vehicles must be removed from Beloit city streets during the emergency. Information on alternative parking lots can be found at the city’s website.
Designated snow emergency parking lots include:
- Krueger Park upper parking lot, Hackett and House streets
- Krueger Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St.
- Wootton Park, 4th Street at Maple Avenue
- Rotary Center, 1220 Riverside Drive
- Jones Pavilion, 1160 Riverside Drive, access via Portland Avenue
- Angel Museum, 656 Pleasant St.
- 3rd Street south and north parking lots
- Ironworks, 4th Street
- West Grand Avenue parking lot
- Telfer Park, 2100 Cranston Road
- Elkhorn also issued a winter storm warning for 9 a.m. today to midnight, according to the Elkhorn Police Department Facebook page. Residents will not be allowed to park on city streets between those times.
