JANESVILLE
Snowmobile trails are once again open to riders, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.
Drivers should use caution between Milton and Newville along Highway 59 near Grass Lake. Utility work is being done in the area, according to the release.
Motorists are reminded that all-terrain vehicles are not allowed on the trails. Drivers must also have landowner permission to drive on private property.
Riders can check trail conditions by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.