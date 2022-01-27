01STOCK_ICE

Snowmobile trails are now open until Monday, Jan. 31, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.

Due to forecasted weather, the public works department will closed trails on Monday and re-evaluate, according to the news release.

All snowmobiles must be registered with the state Department of Natural Resources. Drivers must also have permission from landowners to drive on private lands.

Trails are in poor condition. Drivers should use caution in large windblown areas and avoid the area between Highway M and Highway 14, according to the release.

All-terrain vehicles are not permitted on snowmobile trails.

To check trail conditions, call 608-757-5458 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com or facebook.com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.

