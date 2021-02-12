JANESVILLE
Icy roads caused several accidents in less than an hour in the Janesville area on Friday morning.
Precise locations could not immediately be determined.
One accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. on Interstate 90-39, where injuries were reported, according to emergency communications. An emergency responder could be heard warning other units that ice had coated “the entire interstate.”
Another accident around the same time involved a pickup truck that rolled over on Highway 26 between Janesville and Milton.
A third accident was reported on County F, where a vehicle went off the road.
Slippery conditions apparently included an east-side Janesville gas station parking lot, where an ambulance was called at 9:47 a.m. for a woman who fell.
Another accident was reported on Highway 51/Parker Drive north of Black Bridge Road.
The slippery conditions apparently arose from a minor overnight snowfall and low temperatures.
This story will be updated.