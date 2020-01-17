TOWN OF BELOIT
The town and city of Beloit have declared snow emergencies on Friday into Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a snow advisory for much of Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Residents should be prepared for snow- and ice-covered roads starting later Friday and Friday night.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain or sleet, is expected to start Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday.
South-central Wisconsin could see snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with the potential for up to a tenth of an inch of ice glaze when the precipitation ends Saturday evening, the weather service said.
Blowing and drifting snow is expected Saturday afternoon and night, with winds from the west to to northwest. Wind chills were expected to fall to 10 below to 20 below zero Saturday night, and 10 below to 15 below zero on Sunday night.
In the town of Beloit, no vehicles may stop or park on any street in the town from 3 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
The city of Beloit, the emergency is from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. Parking or stopping on city streets is prohibited. Vehicles could be towed and/or ticketed.
This story will be updated with more information about the impending storm.