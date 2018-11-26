Snow emergency cancelled for Janesville Gazette staff 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe winter weather advisory was cancelled in the City of Janesville due to lower than expected snow levels.The emergency was cancelled as of 11:10 p.m. Sunday. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Best of Walworth County Best of Walworth County 2018 GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 26 Duane Holz Mon, Nov 26, 2018 Government Center Nov 26 Adult indoor lap swim Mon, Nov 26, 2018 Marshall Middle School Nov 26 4-Plex track open walk Mon, Nov 26, 2018 Parker High School Nov 26 Suzanne Tsamardinos and Pam Ring Mon, Nov 26, 2018 Bragii Coffee House and Wine Bar Nov 26 DHS and DDHS Alumni & Friends meeting Mon, Nov 26, 2018 Delavan American Legion Hall The Latest Other Views: Nazi salute photo is a chance to learn Thiessen: Chief Justice Roberts is wrong. We do have Obama judges and Trump judges. Meeting set on Highway 14 rehab project Snow emergency cancelled for Janesville Janesville Bluebirds looking to contend for Big Eight title Janesville woman to appear on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Coordinator pushes for funding for UW-Whitewater veterans lounge Public record for Nov. 26, 2018 Cousins bounces back, Vikings pass by Packers 24-17 Janesville woman arrested on 4th OWI charge Latest News Meeting set on Highway 14 rehab project Snow emergency cancelled for Janesville Janesville Bluebirds looking to contend for Big Eight title Janesville woman to appear on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Coordinator pushes for funding for UW-Whitewater veterans lounge Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWhat started as a tiny brush fire became California’s deadliest wildfireDeath notices for Nov. 21, 2018William Benjamin ChurchRotary Gardens holiday light show to bring the 'wow' in reverseAmber KleinDeath notices for Nov. 20, 2018Death notices for Nov. 24, 2018Jewel A. LiebensteinReaders recall vacant building as beloved Swanson's grocery storeJanesville woman arrested on 4th OWI charge Images Videos CollectionsMilton basketball plays at the Fiserv ForumRotary Botanical Gardens' holiday light showCraig defeats Parker 54-45UW-Whitewater defeats St. Norbert in playoff gameJanesville veterans honor Veterans Day, 100th anniversary of the end of World War IElkhorn falls in penalty shootout against OregonEdgerton defeated by Lakeside Lutheran, 45-14 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse