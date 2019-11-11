JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville will not pick up leaves Monday as a blanket of snow covered the area.

One school district—Parkview in Orfordville—announced a two-hour delay to school.

Snowplows have been instructed not to plow to the curb so they don't disturb the piles of leaves there, but that might change. If the weather dictates, plows eventually might have to push snow-laden leaves off the street, said Ann Anderson of the Janesville Operations Division.

Anderson said the city plans to pick up all the curbside leaves eventually, but when that happens depends on the weather.

The Janesville Wastewater Treatment Plant reported 4 inches of snow had fallen as of 7 a.m. Monday

Anderson said it’s unlikely the city will be able to sweep the streets after the leaves are removed, as has been standard practice in the past.

The Parkview district announced buses will run two hours later than normal, its morning 4-year-old kindergarten was canceled, and public Veterans Day ceremonies at the schools will start at 10:15 a.m.

This story will be updated.