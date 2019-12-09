The National Weather Service issued a warning that a meager snowfall will deliver a dangerous punch as it slashes across southern Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

“Significantly reduced visibilities with a quick burst of snow will result in the potential of some slushy accumulations,” the statement says.

The advisory, for 3-5 p.m., includes Beloit, Janesville and the rest of Rock County.

Accumulations of less than one inch are forecast.

Visibility will be reduced to one-quarter to one-half mile “for a short period of time” during the afternoon commute," the statement says.

Cold air pushing into the area throughout Monday evening and overnight might lead to slick roads and sidewalks.

Drivers are urged to slow down.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a news release warning people to keep themselves safe as temperatures fall below zero in much of the state later this week.

Last winter, 75 people died from exposure to cold across Wisconsin, 36% more than average over the past few winters, the agency said.

The increase probably was caused by extreme cold and higher-than-average snowfall seen across the state last winter, according to the release.

Those at high risk of hypothermia and death include older adults, people who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs, and those who remain outdoors for long periods of time, such as the homeless, hunters and hikers, the release states. Alcohol intoxication contributed to 25% of the deaths last winter, and males using alcohol or illicit drugs were more likely to die from the cold, compared with females.