Supermarket chain Schnucks now has grocery delivery and pickup available for people who pay through the federal food vouchers.
In an announcement Monday, Schnucks said it is offering curbside service and delivery of grocery orders to those who pay using a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card, better known as SNAP at all 110 of its stores. The change allows SNAP cardholders to use their electronic benefits transfer card to pay for grocery orders.
The program is an extension of a partnership between Schnucks and online grocery ordering service Instacart. The move comes after the United States Department of Agriculture in April announced it would extend COVID-19 pandemic electronic benefits into the summer months for families with children facing financial hardships.
Schnucks officials said the USDA recently approved Schnucks’ and Instacart’s plan to launch a mobile grocery partnership with SNAP. Schnucks officials said the program would further help families who have SNAP benefits but might have no reliable transportation to reach the store.
Customers can decide how much of their SNAP money they want to spend per order.
Instacart is also offering to waive delivery fees for SNAP card holders through Sept. 16, and curbside pickup is free for all orders of $35 or more. Customers can check the Schnucks Delivers and Curbside app to learn which grocery items are eligible for SNAP payment.