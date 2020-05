JANESVILLE

All slow/no-wake speed restrictions have been lifted on the Rock River, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The river gauge at Afton is at 6.35 feet, and county ordinance allows for speed restrictions to be lifted when levels are below 6.5 feet.

The sheriff’s office will remove slow, no-wake signs along the river from the Indianford Dam to the Beloit-Rock Townline Road bridge.