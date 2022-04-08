01STOCK_FLOODING

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office extended the slow, no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Water levels currently measure 8.07 feet and exceed the county ordinance restriction, according to the release.

Deputies will place slow, no-wake signs at access points along the river between Indiandford Dam to Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you