Slow, no-wake restriction extended on the Rock River to Lake Koshkonong Gazette staff Apr 8, 2022 JANESVILLEThe Rock County Sheriff's Office extended the slow, no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River, according to a sheriff's office news release.Water levels currently measure 8.07 feet and exceed the county ordinance restriction, according to the release.Deputies will place slow, no-wake signs at access points along the river between Indiandford Dam to Dallman's Landing on Lake Koshkonong.