JANESVILLE
A slow/no wake speed restriction has been extended on the Rock River to the northern Rock County line, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Lake Koshkonong measured the water level at 8.05 feet. County ordinances require speed restrictions when the level exceeds 8 feet, according to a news release.
Sheriff's deputies will post slow/no wake signs along the river from the northern Rock County line to the West B R Townline Road bridge at all public access points.