JANESVILLE
Slow, no-wake speed restrictions have extended to the Northern Rock County Line on the Rock River, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The U.S. Geological Survey Gauge at Lake Koshkonong measured water levels at 8.05 feet. Count ordinances require speed restrictions when levels exceed 8 feet, according to the release.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies will post slow, no-wake signs along the river from the Northern Rock County line to the West B R Townline Road bridge at public access points.