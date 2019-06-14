ROCK COUNTY

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office lifted the slow/no wake speed restrictions on the Rock River from the northern Rock County line to the Indianford Dam, according to a news release.

The U.S. Geological Survey gauge on Lake Koshkonong indicates water levels at 8 feet. County ordinances place speed restrictions when water levels exceed 8 feet, according to the release.

Deputies will remove slow/no wake signs posted along the river and at public access points.

Speed restrictions remain in force between Indianford and Beloit-Rock Townline Road bridge until the Afton gauge measure below 6.5 feet.