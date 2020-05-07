JANESVILLE

Slow/no wake speed restrictions have been lifted on the northern part of the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Water levels measure 7.95 feet from the northern Rock County line to the Indianford Dam, which is below the level that triggers speed restrictions, according to a news release.

Deputies will remove slow/no wake signs along the river in that area, according to the release.

Speed restrictions remain in place on the southern part of the river from the Indiandford Dam to the Beloit-Rock Town Line Road Bridge.