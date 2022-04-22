01STOCK_FLOODING

EDGERTON

The slow, no-wake speed restriction has been lifted on the northern section of the Rock River, according to a Rock County news release.

Water levels on Lake Koshkonong measure below the speed restriction limit. Deputies will remove slow, no-wake signs at public access points along the river from Lake Koshkonong to Indianford Dam.

Water levels are still high at the Afton gauge. Speed restrictions are still in effect on the Rock River from Indianford Dam to the W B R Townline Road Bridge.

