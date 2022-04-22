Slow, no-wake lifted on northern portion of the Rock River Gazette staff Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTONThe slow, no-wake speed restriction has been lifted on the northern section of the Rock River, according to a Rock County news release.Water levels on Lake Koshkonong measure below the speed restriction limit. Deputies will remove slow, no-wake signs at public access points along the river from Lake Koshkonong to Indianford Dam.Water levels are still high at the Afton gauge. Speed restrictions are still in effect on the Rock River from Indianford Dam to the W B R Townline Road Bridge. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Death notices for April 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form