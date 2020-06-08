JANESVILLE

The slow/no wake speed restriction has been lifted on the northern section of the Rock River, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Water levels on Lake Koshkonong are at 7.98 feet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey gauge. Rock County eases speed restrictions when levels are below 8 feet, according to a news release.

Deputies will remove slow/no wake signs at public access points along the northern portion of the river.

The southern section, from the Indianford Dam to the Beloit Rock Town Line Bridge, remains under a slow/no wake speed restriction, according to the release.