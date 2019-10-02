JANESVILLE

A slow/no wake speed restriction was placed on the Rock River due to high water levels, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The US Geological Survey Gauges measured water levels at 8.09 feet on Lake Koshkonong, exceeding the 8 foot limit. The gauges also measured levels at 8.07 feet for Afton, which enforces speed restrictions on water levels over 6.5 feet, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office will post public notices of water speed restrictions at public access points along the Rock River from the northern Rock County line to the WBRT Townline Road Bridge.