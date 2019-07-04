BELOIT

The Rock County Sheriff's Office has issued a slow/no wake speed restriction on the Rock River from the Beloit-Rock Townline Road bridge to the Portland Avenue bridge in Beloit from 8:30 p.m. to midnight tonight, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"This area of the Rock River becomes very chaotic and dangerous due to the large number of boats on the river for the Fourth of July fireworks celebration," the news release said.

The sheriff's office reminded boaters that when on the water between sunset and sunrise, navigation lights must be displayed. Anchored boats are required to display a white light visible in all directions, the news release said.