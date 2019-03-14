BELOIT

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has issued a slow/no wake order on the Rock River south of the Indianford Dam, according to a news release.

Water levels downstream of the Beloit-Rock Town Line Road Bridge near Afton measure 10.8 feet. County ordinances required speed restrictions when water levels exceed 8.5 feet.

Deputies will distribute restriction signs along the river between the Beloit-Rock Town Line Road Bridge and the state line.