The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has declared a slow/no wake restriction on the Rock River from the northern Rock County line to the WBR Townline Road bridge.

The U.S. Geological Survey gauges measured water levels at 8.41 feet at Lake Koshkonong and 7.57 feet at Afton, according to a news release.

County ordinances require slow/no wake restrictions when levels exceed 8 feet at Lake Koshkonong and 6.50 feet at Afton.

Deputies will post signs along the river at public access points.