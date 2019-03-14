ROCK COUNTY

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office declared a slow-no-wake restriction on the Rock River south of Indianford Dam, according to a news release.

Water levels downstream of the WBR Town Line Road Bridge near Afton measure 10.8 feet. County ordinances required speed restrictions placed on water levels exceeding 8.5 feet.

Deputies will distribute restriction signs along the river between WBR Town Line Road Bridge and the Stateline.