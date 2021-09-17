Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Slow/no wake speed restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on the Rock River from the Memorial Bridge to the Centerway Dam.
Speed restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of several dragon boats that will be on the water for the Dragons on the Rock event.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies will place slow/no wake signs at public river access points between Indianford Dam and the Centerway Dam.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!