Slow/no wake speed restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on the Rock River from the Memorial Bridge to the Centerway Dam.

Speed restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of several dragon boats that will be on the water for the Dragons on the Rock event.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies will place slow/no wake signs at public river access points between Indianford Dam and the Centerway Dam.

