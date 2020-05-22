JANESVILLE

Boaters hoping to frolic on the Rock River this weekend might have to wait.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday expanded its slow/no wake order because of rising Rock River levels.

The sheriff’s office Thursday imposed the order from the Indianford Dam to the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge. Friday, the order was extended upstream from the dam to the county line.

Boaters are still free to make wakes downstream from the bridge.

The orders are imposed based on river levels at gauges on Lake Koshkonong and at Afton.

On Friday, the lake gauge was 0.3 inches above the level that triggers the slow-boating order. The Afton gauge was 0.12 inches above the trigger level.

Signs warning of the order were to be placed at public access points.