EDGERTON

By Nov. 21, the state Department of Transportation hopes to have all six lanes open in a newly expanded stretch of Interstate 90/39 between Edgerton and Madison.

Just before the traffic crush of Thanksgiving week, contractors should have all three lanes open on the northbound lanes of I-90/39 between Edgerton and Madison, according to a DOT release.

Already opened are all three of the new southbound lanes between Madison and Edgerton.

After months of lane shifts and partial closures, the 25-mile northern stretch of the massive project soon will have three lanes open in both directions.

The northbound lanes opening is “weather dependent,” but when the opening happens, speed limits will return to 70 mph, according to the release. That’s after months of construction work kept the speed limit to 60 mph from Edgerton to Madison.

Work continues through Rock County. In Janesville, crews are wrapping up their construction season, which has included lane expansion work and building up the road elevation between the Highway 14 and Highway 26 interchanges on the city’s north side.

Work on the 20-mile stretch between Edgerton and Beloit is slated for completion in fall 2021. A 60 mph speed limit is still in place in Rock County.