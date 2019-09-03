Sirens throughout Rock County will be tested at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sirens will sound for one to two minutes. Residents should tune to local radio stations or weather radios for weather-related information and instructions, according to the release.

Residents are asked not to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations during testing.

If sirens are not working properly, people should call the Rock County Emergency Management Bureau at 608-755-8440.

For more information about the outdoor warning system, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.