01STOCK_TORNADO_SIREN

JANESVILLE

Rock County will test its outdoor warning siren system at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Sirens will sound for one to two minutes for testing. Residents can tune in to local radio stations or weather radios for instructions or weather-related information during the test.

People should not call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information.

If area sirens are not working properly, residents can call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.

