ORFORDVILLE
The southbound lane of Highway 213 is closed because of a sinkhole, according to a state Department of Transportation release.
The southbound lane is closed from Wright Street to Main Street and expected to remain closed over two hours, the release states.
Heavy trucks are advised to follow southbound Highway 213 to eastbound Highway 11 then to Main Street and back to Highway 213.
