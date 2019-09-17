BELOIT

One lane of southbound Interstate 90/39 is closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday south of the County S/Shopiere Road interchange, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Construction crews are repairing erosion damage near the travel lane, according to a DOT news release.

Motorists should expect delays and backups in the area and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates on highway travel information, visit 511wi.gov.

To view a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit https://www.gazettextra.com/interstate.