Authorities in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois are looking for a man with who could be a great actor.

The man has convinced store clerks to give him money, according to an alert from the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Green County detectives and authorities in Monroe, Brodhead, Darlington, South Wayne, Cuba City, Dane County and several northern Illinois communities are investigating a series of thefts that appear to be related.

“In almost every case, a white male approaches a cashier at a business, convinces that employee that they are familiar with the owner and has permission from the owner to obtain a loan from the business,” according to the alert.

The man tells the clerks of a hardship he and his wife are experiencing, usually saying his wife was in a serious crash and that he needs money for a tow truck, the alert continues.

The man convinced the clerks to give him money, usually around $150. He even has provided a handwritten receipt with a fictitious name.

“The suspect is highly skilled in manipulating the business employees, but there have been no acts of or threats of violence,” the alert states. “Area businesses are encouraged to notify their employees of the ongoing thefts and to contact their area law enforcement agency if a similar incident is attempted at their business.”

The man is said to be driving a gray or silver SUV. Anyone with information can contact Detective Chris Fiez at 608-328-9580 or fiezc@greensheriff.com.