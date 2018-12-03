UPDATE: Authorities have cancelled the Silver Alert for a Beloit man after they found him safe.

BELOIT

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert for a missing Beloit man last seen in Madison.

Roger F. Willing, 86, of Beloit was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Madison. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

Willing left his Beloit home at 9:30 a.m. Monday to visit a store in Madison. Willing was supposed to pick up his wife from a doctor’s appointment in Beloit but never showed up, according to the alert.

Willing was last seen wearing a lightweight black Columbia jacket, blue jeans, a black leather belt, and a gray and white flannel shirt.

He is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch, 190-pound white man with gray hair parted on the left side and blue eyes. He wears glasses, a wedding band and a watch on his left wrist, according to the alert.

Willing travels in a 2007 gray Pontiac G6 with Wisconsin license plate 800WXA. The vehicle has tinted windows.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Beloit Police Department via the Rock County 911 Communications Office at 608-757-2244.

