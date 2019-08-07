MILTON-EDGERTON

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Illinois woman who was spotted in Milton, Wisconsin, on Wednesday morning.

Grace Koath was reported missing from her home in Algonquin, Illinois, on Tuesday, according to the statewide alert.

Koath used a bank card at the Mini Mart in Milton at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday. She asked a clerk at the store for directions to nearby Edgerton, according to the alert.

Koath was found safe, according to an update issued at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday.