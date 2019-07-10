JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering children the chance to fish with a deputy Tuesday, July 16, at Janesville’s Kiwanis Pond.

Cops and Bobbers, as the shoreline fishing event is called, is open to children ages 7 and up.

A parent/guardian must be present for registration, which begins at 9:45 a.m. July 16 at the pond, which is off Sharon Road near Blackhawk Golf Course. Fishing is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Twenty children will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis by signing up online at http://www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers.

Participants will receive event T-shirts, life jackets, fishing supplies and lunch.

For more information, call Deputy Christopher Krahn, 608-757-7932.