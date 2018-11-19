JANESVILLE
Janesville Police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Sunday morning in the downtown parking ramp on North Parker Drive.
Officers were called at 1:54 a.m. and found two shell casings near the southwest corner of the ramp’s lower level but little other evidence, said Lt. Chuck Aagaard of the police department’s Investigation Division.
Police talked to witnesses who heard a disturbance involving a group of people standing near that corner, Aagaard said.
Police found no evidence of any person, vehicle or building being hit by gunfire, Aagaard said.
The ramp has video surveillance cameras, and detectives are reviewing recordings from those cameras and from surrounding businesses as they try to figure out what happened and who might have fired the shots, Aagaard said.
Anyone with information about this crime can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. Or they can download the free “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google Play store to submit crime tips.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse